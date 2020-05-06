May 7 is last day for registered voters to request absentee ballot

The Wisconsin Elections Commission is reminding registered voters May 7 is the last day to request an absentee ballot for the 7th Congressional Special Election on May 12.
The Special Election is to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Representative Sean Duffy.
Click here to request an absentee ballot.
Republican State Senator Tom Tiffany faces Wausau School Board President Tricia Zunker. The winner will represent the heavily conservative district for the remainder of this year. They will have to run again in November to serve a full two-year term.