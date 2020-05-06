May 7 is last day for registered voters to request absentee ballot

Related Information

Special Election Deadlines from MyVoteWi.com



May 7, 2020 @ 5:00 p.m. - Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot - Regular and Permanent Overseas Voters- If you are a regular or a Permanent Overseas Voter, your absentee ballot request must be received by your municipal clerk no later than 5:00 p.m. on May 7, 2020.

May 8, 2020 @ 5:00 p.m. - Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot-Indefinitely Confined - If you are indefinitely confined, your absentee ballot request must be received by your municipal clerk no later than 5:00 p.m. on May 8, 2020.

Possibly though May 10, 2020 - Deadline for In-Person Absentee - Voters can possibly request and vote an absentee ballot in-person in their municipal clerk’s office through May 10, 2020. Office hours vary by municipality. Some municipal offices may not offer additional in-person absentee hours. Please contact your municipal clerk for absentee voting hours.

May 12, 2020 @ 5:00 p.m. - Deadline for Hospitalized Voters - Voters who are in a hospital may request a ballot be brought to them by an appointed agent if they are hospitalized in the 7 days preceding the election. Hospitalized electors may request an absentee ballot between May 5, 2020 and May 12, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.

May 12, 2020 @ 5:00 p.m. - Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot-Military - If you are a voter in the military, your absentee ballot request must be received by your municipal clerk no later than 5:00 p.m. on August 11, 2020.

May 12, 2020 @ 8:00 p.m. - Deadline to Return Absentee Ballot – You must return your absentee ballot by mail or delivery to your municipal clerk, your polling place, or a local dropbox established by your clerk (if available). Your ballot must be received by your municipal clerk no later than 8:00 p.m on May 12, 2020.