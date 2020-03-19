May 18 Never Forgotten Honor Flight rescheduled amid COVID-19 concerns

The May 18, 2020 Never Forgotten Honor Flight has been rescheduled for October 12, 2020. This comes amid concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release, the national board of directors is continuing to monitor CDC guidance to decide if mandatory suspensions of all Honor Flight travel will be extended further.

The Never Forgotten Honor Flight had four trips scheduled this year to take off from the Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee: April 20, May 18, Sept. 7 and Oct. 12. The April 20 one has already been postponed.

