The Mauston Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old, who hasn't been seen since Sunday.

Isabella Jewison lives in Mauston and was last seen there on April 12. She reportedly has ties to La Crosse, Madison, and Tomah.

Isabella stands 5'2" tall and weighs 190 lbs, with brownish-blonde hair.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call the Mauston Police Department at 608-847-6363 or contact the local law enforcement agency.