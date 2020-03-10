Math 24 competition gets Wisconsin Rapids Middle schoolers excited about math

Math whizzes from the Wisconsin Rapids School District will compete for the title of fastest problem solver at the 2nd Math 24 competition.

Math 24 cards requires students to find how the four numbers on the card equal 24 by adding, subtracting, multiplying and diving. (March 9, 2020 WSAW Photo).

What started as a game has turned into a spelling bee type competition for 4th, 5th and 6th graders in the Wisconsin Rapids School District, giving them the opportunity to practice their math skill and have fun along the way.

Connor Martin who got 2nd place in the 2019 competition said he has seen it help him in in everyday schoolwork.

"I feel like it's easier for me to be able to like focus on numbers. And just be able to pay attention and concentrate on working with numbers that are harder to do,” Martin said

In this competition students are given a card with four numbers on it. Students then must find how the numbers add up 24 by adding, subtracting, multiplying and dividing.

Kelly Bluell has organized the Math 24 the last two years. She said all the kids and teacher get really excited and practice like crazy to participate.

"They'll say they have the card down for a second and there is already a student buzzing in with the answer because they are just so excited to play and they practice so hard to be able to be there,” Bluell said.

The competition was open to all 4th, 5th and 6th grade students at The Wisconsin Rapids Middle School where 60 students were up to the challenge. The top four students from each grade will compete at the district wide competition on Friday at the WRPS.

The first place winner will receive a new chrome book.