Mass COVID-19 testing offered May 19 at NTC in Wausau

The Marathon County Health Department and Lincoln County Health Department are coordinating with the Wisconsin National Guard to provide free COVID-19 testing May 19.

The National Guard will be providing drive-through COVID-19 nasal swab testing in Wausau Tuesday, May 19 from 11 am-7 pm at Northcentral Technical College at 1000 W. Campus Dr., in Wausau.

No appointments are necessary.

Anyone 5 years and older with any current symptom are eligible for testing. Symptoms include fever, cough, loss of taste/smell, shortness of breath, sore throat, fatigue, body aches, diarrhea, vomiting or nausea, chills, and/or muscle aches.

Also, individuals getting testing should be prepared to provide a current address, county of residence, and phone number when they arrive for testing.

First responders, corrections officers, and other law enforcement are also welcome to be tested.

Testing will be provided first come, first serve and that attendees may have to wait to be tested.

“We feel that by expanding testing, we will be better able to track and manage the spread of disease,” stated Joan Theurer, Marathon County Health Officer. “It should be noted that anyone who gets tested will be asked to quarantine themselves until their test results are returned. Individuals who seek testing should be aware of this restriction prior to seeking a test.”

Following testing, people should return straight home and follow the instructions given at the testing site, which include self-quarantine until the test results are returned.

Test results will be provided via phone by the National Guard or your local health department in a timely manner.'

