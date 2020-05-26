Mass COVID-19 testing offered Friday in Abbotsford

The Marathon County Health Department and Clark County Health Department are coordinating with the Wisconsin National Guard to provide free COVID-19 testing in Central Wisconsin. The National Guard will be providing drive-through and walk-up style COVID-19 nasal swab testing in Abbotsford Friday, May 29 from 8 am-5 pm at the Abbotsford High School parking lot.

No appointments are necessary. Anyone 5 years and older with any current symptom are eligible for testing. Symptoms include fever, cough, loss of taste/smell, shortness of breath, sore throat, fatigue, body aches, diarrhea, vomiting or nausea, chills, and/or muscle aches. Also, individuals getting testing should be prepared to provide a current address, county of residence, and phone number when they arrive for testing.

Please be aware that the testing will be provided first come, first served and that attendees may experience a wait. It is requested that modes of transportation (cars, horse-drawn buggies, etc.) form a line while waiting for testing. People will remain in their modes of transportation for testing and no restroom facilities will be available onsite, please plan accordingly. Walk up testing will be provided as well and will also be tested on a first-come first-serve basis.

The National Guard will be performing a nasal swab to test patients for COVID-19. They will be in uniform and wearing full personal protective equipment including gowns, masks, and gloves. Individuals will be contacted with results within 3-5 days.

“Anyone who gets tested who has symptoms will be asked to self-quarantine until they receive their results,” said Joan Theurer, Marathon County Health Officer. “The test is quick, easy, and free for the public.”

Following testing, people should return straight home and follow the instructions given at the testing site, which include self-quarantine until the test results are returned. Test results will be provided via phone by the National Guard or the Department of Health Services.

