Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Faith, politics mix on holiday

Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. holiday finds leaders still wrestling over his contested legacy against the backdrop of a presidential election year.

In Atlanta, Monday’s commemorations saw newly appointed Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler testify that King’s call to service had shaped her.

But it also saw a possible Democratic rival tell attendees at King’s onetime church that politicians need to do more than stand where King did on one weekend a year.

Loeffler made no mention of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, but a Democratic U.S. House member won applause when he mentioned impeachment.

