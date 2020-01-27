Marathon Co. LIFE Report shows increase in discrimination, lack in inclusion

Last week United Way of Marathon County released its LIFE Report that captures the overall quality of life for residents in the area. The study is conducted every two years and focuses on health, safety, prosperity, and connectedness. More than 2,500 residents were asked to take an anonymous survey and the results showed there are some challenges for the county to tackle in the next two years.

“What this report does is allow us to start talking about these issues,” stated Jeffrey Sargent, Executive Director for United Way of Marathon County. “The survey gave us some information about diversity, inclusion and belonging that had to do with how welcoming people felt our community is.”

According to the report, more than a third of those surveyed have witnessed or been a victim of discrimination in the county throughout the past two years. The survey also reveals that Marathon County has seen a 20% decrease in satisfaction with how ‘welcoming’ the community is towards diversity.

“We also saw an increase in the number of people who have experienced discrimination since the last report which was up by 7%,” added Sargent.

Sargent says the purpose of the report is not to point out the flaws or issues the county faces but is meant to empower residents to take action and create positive change.

“One of the things we are asking people in Marathon County to do is to expand who they associate with, and who they talk to.”

Sargent believes that if the county becomes more accepting and people feel included it would positively impact the local economy and businesses.

You can find the full LIFE Report by United Way HERE