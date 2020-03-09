Seasonal weight restrictions for Marathon County highways

Seasonal weight restrictions will be put on Marathon County highways on Monday in an effort to protect roads. The Marathon County Highway Department began posting signage at 6 a.m.

With warmer temperatures, water gets on the roadways creating fragile pavement. To keep roadways from damage, weight limit postings will reduce the axle weight limit by 60%. Bigger vehicles such as semi-trucks will not have access to county highways if limit is surpasses.

Single axles will be limited to 6 tons, and tandem to 10 tons. The maximum amount of weight for any number of axles is 24 tons.

The seasonal signage will be in effect until pavement dries up and sign are taken down. The new weight restrictions will go into effect as soon as signs are up. In emergency situations permits will be available.

To access permits and more information can be found here.