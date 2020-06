The city of Marshfield said they’ll hold a fireworks celebration next month, with a few changes.

A city newsletter stated, "the grandstands will be closed to the public, and no food stands, “bounce houses”, DJ, etc. will be permitted on the premises".

Public restrooms will remain open.

The Fireworks are provided by Festival Foods and the city provides the venue for the celebration. The celebration is Saturday, July 4 at the Marshfield Fairgrounds.