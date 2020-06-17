Marshfield strawberry patch celebrates 50 years in business

The saying goes ‘Don’t fix what isn’t broken.’ That’s the motto Roehrborn’s Berry Patch has lived by for 50 years. As for the next 50, that mantra will still be in place.

“I see the same as it is now,” said Andy Roehrborn, when asked what he sees for the farm in the next 5 decades. “Hopefully we will keep it going.”

Roehrborn’s grandparents started the berry patch in Marshfield in 1970.

Now, he and his wife Amanda have taken on the task of running the popular attraction from his parents, with hopes that their two young children will take over as fourth-generation berry farmers.

“We have got two little boys ages 7 and 2,” said Amanda Roehrborn. “We’re hoping that eventually they will want to take over.”

The family business has offered a family experience for many throughout central Wisconsin, like Tami and Alyssa Kobs.

“Probably the 80’s I came out with my grandma who has since passed away,” said Tami Kobs. “We still come out every year and now I bring my daughter who’s now 15 and she’s probably started since she was 4."

Tami says there’s a sense of pride picking your own berries, with Alyssa sharing the secrets to picking the best berries after years of learning from her mom.

“If it falls into your hand, it’s good,” Alyssa said.

80-year-old Harry Swink has been coming to the patch for over half of the years that it’s been in business.

“28 years,” Swink exclaimed. “Tradition. I do one bucket and that’s it until next year.”

Andy Roehrborn says it’s those types of traditions and experiences that the customers share that makes the job worth it.

“It means a lot,” Roehrborn said. “I’m glad that they keep coming out here and a lot of people are happy with how we run things out here.”

