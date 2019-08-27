Marshfield set to unveil new multi-sport stadium

For 78 years, Beell Stadium lived a full life. But now it's time to retire the old ball park in favor of the brand new Kenneth and Ardyce Heiting Community Stadium.

"We believe this is one of the best facilities in our state," said athletic director Nathan DeLany.

"We benefited from an excess of 500 donors to the tune of $7.5-million," said Marshfield Superintendent Ryan Christianson.

The school district chipped in another $3.5-million, bringing the project to an estimated $11.2-million. It features a press box on both sides, LED scoreboard, a videoboard, an apparel store, big concession stand and a plaza overlooking the field made of high quality synthetic turf.

"The plaza area that overlooks the field is probably going to be one of the highlights of our facility that will allow us to host whether it's a social gathering," DeLany said. "You know this is a gathering on Friday nights."

Marshfield will open the doors to the public Friday night. First for a soccer game at 4:30, then football at 7:30.

"The types of things we've been seeing and experiencing first-hand is, to be quite honest, is emotional," added Christianson. "We have people that have literally been brought to tears that have come to visit."

"The pride that our community has in providing a great opportunity not only for our kids, but for generations to come," said DeLany.

Over the next few weeks, the track will be laid down and then lines will be painted. Just in time for homecoming night on September 27th and the official ribbon cutting.

The field will be called Len Luedtke Field. Named after the Tigers' former football coach who retired in 2009, winning 3 state titles and 2 state runner-up's in 15 years as head coach.