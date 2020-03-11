Marshfield police officer returns to force after serving with National Guard in Afghanistan

Seven months into his job as a police officer with the Marshfield Police Department, Jesse Tlachac received orders that he would be traveling to Afghanistan with the National Guard. After a year of active duty, including 6-months overseas, the 30-year-old is back in Marshfield ready to serve the community again.

“It’s definitely nice to get out of the military uniform for a little while and get back here,” Tlachac said during his first shift back on the job. “This department has been super helpful throughout the duration of the deployment, as well as me transitioning and coming back.”

While in Afghanistan, Tlachac’s unit acted as a security force for advisors to the Afghan army. The experiences he encountered while in service transition well to the police force.

“It’s rewarding to get someone back,” said Patrol Lieutenant Dennis Keffer with the Marshfield Police Department. “You think about all the experiences gained when he was serving with the National Guard. It’s refreshing to know that the same character traits that we would expect from an officer are things that would be expected in the National Guard.”

For Tlachac, that motivation to serve both his community and county has been on his mind ever since he was a child.

“I just enjoy, I guess, helping people,” said Tlachac. “Going into the military is something that I always wanted to do growing up, the same as law enforcement.”

