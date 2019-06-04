Marshfield police look to add new technology to save lives and prevent chaos during public safety threats

The Marshfield Police Department may soon become the first law enforcement agency in North Central Wisconsin to green light a mass emergency messaging system.

The system is called Nixle 360. It's similar to a system the police department already uses. Both systems operate with the purpose to notify people in the event of an emergency like a tornado or an active shooter.

The main difference between Nixle and Nixle 360 is the subscription feature. With Nixle, residents have to take the initiate to subscribe and opt in to messaging. It's an action less than 6% of the population of Marshfield have taken.

With Nixle 360, dispatch can push out messages or automated calls to every phone located inside a predetermined geo-location. Marshfield Police Chief Rick Gramza said, he's been trying to implement the 360 version for years.

"I've had it in the budget for the last couple years, but with budget cuts it'll always ended up coming out" he said.

It would cost the department $5,000 every year to use Nixle 360, but the Chief Gramza noted, this could be the year they finally buy it.

"It'd be great for school shooting too. We could send a message to say ok stay away from this area or to meet at this location to wait [for the scene to be cleared]. It would limit chaos and you'd have fewer people show up on the scene".

Multiple other departments in the region are signed up for the basic Nixle system including: Wood County Dispatch, Marshfield PD, Marshfield Fire and Rescue, Wood County Emergency Management, Wisconsin Rapids PD, Wisconsin Rapids School Dist, Wausau PD, Marathon County Sheriff,

Adams County, City of Adams, City of Waupaca, and City of Antigo.

There wasn't information readily available as to how frequently these organizations use Nixle. Chief Gramza said Wood County Dispatch sent 37 Nixle messages this year.

