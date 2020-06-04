Marshfield organization to donate supplies to Minneapolis area

Compassion in Action is a Marshfield organization Cathie Shilts says is ready to help wherever they’re needed. Right now, that need is in Minneapolis.

“We gather donations, we gather financial donations as well,” Shilts said. “Then we head to wherever the storm or disaster was with vans or buses or whatever we can come up with, and we just go help people.”

The group was at the #WalkWithUs community event held in Marshfield Thursday, asking for donations before hitting the road for Minneapolis early Friday morning.

“We’re looking for non-perishable food items, diapers, wipes, formula, feminine products, toiletries, pet food and ethnic hair products,” Shilts explained. “There’s something that happens on the inside of us when we help people that are hurting. I think if we only do it once, it’s like a fire gets lit on the inside of you. I feel like we can make a difference one person at a time, but sometimes we have to work a little bit to do that, to help our hurting neighbors.”

The organization plans to hand out donated items tomorrow, and hopes to return to Minneapolis at a later date to help in the rebuilding process.

