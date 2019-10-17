Marshfield man offers free autism awareness training for police, firefighters

Some law enforcement officers and first responders in our area now have a better understanding of how to identify autism and how to help those who have it. It’s all thanks to the efforts of one Marshfield man.

Harry Dolan may not be a professional when it comes to speaking about autism awareness, but he does have first-hand experience. His 25-year-old son, Matthew, has a severe form of autism.

Since 2004, Dolan has been sharing his experiences with police and fire departments throughout the state of Wisconsin, helping educate first responders on how to interact with autistic individuals who may not be able to respond to generic commands. His first training session was at the Marshfield Police Department.

"Before I started giving the talks, I started hearing some pretty horrifying stories about when autism comes in contact with law enforcement or the fire department,” said Dolan. “I didn’t want that to happen to my kid.”

After contacting the Marshfield police and fire departments, Dolan began offering training sessions. Fifteen years later, he has given over 170 seminars, free of charge.

“The message is more important to me than the money,” added Dolan. “I don’t want anybody to be deterred because of the expense.”

Marshfield Police Chief Rick Gramza is grateful to Dolan for volunteering his time and experiences, and is happy other communities are following suit.

“It was a great opportunity we had and we didn’t necessarily want to keep it for ourselves,” said Gramza. “We know that autism affects many with every community.”

According to Gramza, every officer employed by the department has been through the training session at least one time, with many others having sat in on refresher courses as well. He says it’s important to stay fresh on the issues that may present themselves when dealing with an individual with autism.

“We’ve had numerous encounters with individuals with varying degrees of autism, and it has helped us approach it,” said Gramza. “If somebody is being defiant, it may not be the fact that they’re trying to be defiant, they might just be struggling in that moment.”

Dolan says he is willing to speak to any departments or groups of people who are willing to listen. You can reach him at his website, www.hdolan.com.