Marshfield man charged with pet dog's death

Kevin Strey Wood County Jail (2019)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 10:06 AM, Nov 19, 2019

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) -- A 44-year-old Marshfield man is facing several charges including mistreating an animal causing its death.

Kevin Strey is free on a $10,000 signature bond.

An investigation began in October when a social worker became involved. During that investigation police learned Strey’s dog, a dachshund named Dobby had been taken to the vet after Strey said it fell off the bed. A veterinarian cited in court documents stated the dog’s injuries were not the result of a single incident.

Investigators said when the vet was going to sedate Dobby in order to do some x-rays and testing, Dobby died.

Strey is charged with two counts of child abuse, mistreatment of animals resulting in death and disorderly conduct.

 