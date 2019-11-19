Marshfield man charged with pet dog's death

A 44-year-old Marshfield man is facing several charges including mistreating an animal causing its death.

Kevin Strey is free on a $10,000 signature bond.

An investigation began in October when a social worker became involved. During that investigation police learned Strey’s dog, a dachshund named Dobby had been taken to the vet after Strey said it fell off the bed. A veterinarian cited in court documents stated the dog’s injuries were not the result of a single incident.

Investigators said when the vet was going to sedate Dobby in order to do some x-rays and testing, Dobby died.

Strey is charged with two counts of child abuse, mistreatment of animals resulting in death and disorderly conduct.