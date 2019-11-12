Marshfield man charged with throwing bomb at ex-girlfriend's house

Bond has been set at $50,000 cash for a man accused of threatening a woman he used to date.

Corey Machtan, 48, was formally charged Tuesday with 13 counts including possessing explosives and using a computer to make threats.

An investigation began Nov. 1 after two people reported Machtan threw a small bomb at their house. The device did not explode. The bomb squad responded to the property. Bomb technicians declared the bomb safe. The device was described as 1.5 inches in diameter and wrapped in duct tape with an exposed fuse.

Court documents state Machtan also sent 61 threatening text messages during an eight-hour span. One of the messages read, “No more talking. Action time baby. Here I come.” Several messages were detailed in Machtan’s criminal complaint.

He’s also accused of firing a gun at the property and strangling the woman.

Machtan was arrested without incident Nov. 7 after leading a deputy on a 2.5 mile chase.

He’s expected to learn Jan. 3 if his case will head to trial.

