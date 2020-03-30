Marshfield man arrested for 8th offense OWI

A Marshfield man was arrested Monday afternoon for operating a motor vehicle under the influence. According to a news release from Wisconsin State Patrol, this is the man's eighth offense.

Troopers said a driver complaint came in at 2: 57 p.m. Monday on a red Chevy Monte Carlo that couldn't stay in its lane. A trooper located the vehicle and made a traffic stop.

The trooper suspected the driver was under the influence. The man, identified last 46-year-old John Brock, was given a Standard Field Sobriety Test and was arrested.