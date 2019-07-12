Marshfield group looking to borrow sewing machines for therapy blanket project

“When you use a weighted blankets, it releases a chemical-- serotonin. And it's kind of like giving a big hug. So it's very calming, very relaxing.”

Marisa Steinbach is one of the coordinators for the Weight Blanket Project in Marshfield.

In 2018, she and four others developed the project as part of a Leadership Marshfield class project. The organization looks for ways to make Marshfield a better place.

Weighted blankets are a therapy tool that are used to help with anxiety, stress, insomnia, ADHD and autism. Steinbach said the United Way and groups they work with had expressed wanting weight blankets to distribute.

“We wanted to make sure that everybody had an opportunity to have them. And they're expensive to purchase, but they're relatively inexpensive to make,” Steinbach said.

The problem was only a couple of the members of the Weighted Blanket Project knew how to sew.

“Basically all you have to do is be able to follow line and push the pedal down.”

And with that guidance volunteers who had never operated a sewing machine joined to help. In 2018, students from the middle and high school FCCLA class and a local quilting group joined to help the beginners.

Steinbach said the group was able to sew 50 blankets. But this year they’re hoping to go beyond that and make 60. There is already a waiting list to receive them.

Right now, the Weight Blanket Project is looking to borrow sewing machines. Steinbach said they’ll need them for about two weeks. They’re also accepting donations for materials. She said each blanket costs around $30 to make.

They plan to begin making the blankets Aug. 5.

If you’d like to help, you can contact the group through Facebook.

Here’s a link to the Weight Blanket Project Facebook page.

You can also call the United Way. Their number is 715-384-9992.

