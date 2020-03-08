Marshfield Crisis Line down

Wood County Dispatch Center is reporting Marshfield's crisis line is down.

Overnight, Newschannel 7 received an email from Wood County which said the regular line 715-884-5555 was not working.

As of this morning, the crisis line still does not work. If the public needs to contact Wood County Crisis, dispatch says to call 715-421-2345 in the mean time.

The email did not state what caused the malfunction.

The email says Wood County Dispatch will advise when the original Marshfield Crisis Line is available.

