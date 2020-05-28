Marshfield close to $3M private fundraising goal for new aquatic center

The city of Marshfield has announced they’re close to reaching their private fundraising total of $3 million for the new aquatic center.

This week a donor came forward to secure naming rights. The donor wanted to remain anonymous at this time, according to a release on the city’s website.

Last May, Marshfield's city council voted unanimously on a $6 million aquatic center project that would replace the Hefko Pool, as a partnership with Marshfield Area Community Foundation Inc.

The donation brings the private fundraising total to $2.5 million of the $3 million needed for the project to move forward. "This is wonderful and positive news for our community and residents of the City of Marshfield. This gift gets us much closer to reaching our goal," stated Justin Casperson, Parks and Recreation director.

The release states the committee has been hoping for this opportunity and is working very hard on trying to secure the remaining $500,000 in order to fulfill the private fundraising portion of the project.

