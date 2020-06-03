Marshfield boys basketball coach, Scott Scheuer, steps down

Scott Scheuer took over the Marshfield boys basketball program in 2015. After five years of coaching, he decided it was time to take a break from coaching.

"I have a two kids," said Scheuer. "I'm just gonna spend more time with them. I don't want to miss the next couple of years, three years. I just want to be available if they want to do something."

Scheuer steps down with a 76-45 record. He said that he plans to take a three year hiatus and then reassess if he wants to return to coaching. Regardless, it was a tough decision.

"It wasn't a quick decision," said Scheuer. "I always joked that I was on a one-year contract, and it's taken me five years to get to this point."

Scheuer added that telling his players was unique due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He had to reach out to every single athlete individually.

Scheuer also plans to remain in the community and at the school. He's a teacher and the strength and conditioning coordinator.

"Coach Scheuer's time as the Head Boys Basketball Coach had a great impact on the boys basketball program and our school," said Marshfield athletic director Nathan DeLaney via email. "I, along with supporters of Marshfield Athletics and Boys Basketball, want thank him for his commitment, dedication, caring, and competitive spirit he instilled in his players. I look forward to working with Coach Scheuer as a veteran Physical Education Teacher and his other passion, as our Strength and Conditioning Coach for all of Tiger Athletics. He will not be too far away on a daily basis, but he will be missed roaming the sidelines this winter."

"We will begin the search for a new Head Coach as quickly as possible. The posting will be on the School District of Marshfield website and WECAN for those interested."