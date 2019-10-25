Marshfield announces street closures for trick or treater safety

The city of Marshfield has announced street closures on Oct. 31 for the safety of trick or treaters.

According to a news release, W. 5th Street from Oak Avenue to Schmidt Avenue will be closed to traffic from 4:30-8 p.m. on Oct. 31. The following streets will be closed at 5th Street – Hardacre Avenue, Wisconsin Avenue, Adams Avenue, Drake Avenue and Columbus Avenue.

No Parking will be allowed on W. 5th Street within the road closure limits.

Drivers are asked to park in the following locations: SJ Miller Park or Our Lady of Peace lot-- located behind the church. Drivers are asked to take extreme care driving throughout the city as there will be many children out trick-or-treating.

Marshfield's Trick-or-Treat hours of 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31

