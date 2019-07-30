Police to issue $187 fine to people leaving overnight donations at Marshfield thrift store

Marshfield Police are warning that donations outside of business hours at St. Vincent de Paul is littering and will result in a $187.

Police say frequently staff arrive to find donations left outside their building. However, some of the items are not in good condition. They said that means they have to pay to get rid of the items.

On it’s Facebook page, the department said images from the business’ surveillance camera of people leaving donations outside will be posted to Facebook. They said they will do that to identify people and then issue them a fine.

