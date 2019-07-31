Marshfield Police seize $8,400 of meth during weekend traffic stop

Police say a 26-year-old Marshfield man was arrested during a weekend traffic stop with $8,400 worth of meth.

Charles Williams remains in the Wood County Jail on $1,000 cash bond.

Police said around 10 a.m. on July 26 Marshfield officers stopped Williams on E Veterans Parkway and E 29th Street. Police said Williams had a warrant from the Department of Corrections.

A K9 alerted to the presence of drugs. Officer located more than 3 ounces, or 86 grams, of meth.

Police said that quantity would provide a user 344 doses.

Williams is scheduled to return to court Aug. 6.

