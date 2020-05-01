Marshfield Police release bodycam footage of aggressive dog encounter

The Marshfield Police Department says a dog received minor injuries after it charged at an officer, and the officer fired his gun in self-defense.

According to a news release, the officer responded to a home in the northwest part of the city for reports of a loose dog acting aggressively towards pedestrians.

Investigators say upon the officer's arrival, the dog aggressively charged the officer on two occasions. As a result of this aggressive act, the officer defended himself using his firearm, discharging four rounds. The officer also suffered minor injuries.

Citations were issued to the owner for animal running at large and for failure to license a pet.

The release states the owners will also be required to have muzzle placed on their pet when it is outdoors.

The full video can be seen below. Some viewers may find it difficult to watch.

