UPDATE: Marshfield police evacuating students, searching UWSP-Marshfield building after handgun report

Marshfield Police officers are on scene at the UWSP-Marshfield campus for reports of a subject with a handgun. According to Marshfield police, officers are evacuating students as they search the building, and there have been no reports of gunfire or injuries as of 6pm Tuesday evening.

Police say the road is blocked at Lincoln and 5th street, and they have established a perimeter.

Responding agencies include Marshfield Police, Wood County Sheriff's Office, and Wisconsin State Patrol.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, police are asking people to stay away from campus until further notice.

Mid-State Technical College posted that they have cancelled classes for Tuesday evening as a precautionary measure, and students currently at the school are on lockdown until further notice.

