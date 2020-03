The Marshfield Police Department is investigating the report of a gun being fired on Sunday night.

According to an incident reporter, a caller reporting hearing shots around 11 p.m on the 500 block of West Arnold Street.

Officer said three pistol shell casing were located in the road.

They found no damage and no one appeared to be injured.

If you have any information about this call, call Marshfield Police at 715-387-4394.