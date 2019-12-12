Marshfield Police investigating another school threat

The Marshfield Police Department said they’re investigating another a threat that was also reported Dec. 10 at Marshfield High School.

Details about the newest investigation have not been released.

In a previous investigation, Marshfield Police said they arrested two 17-year-old girls.

Police say the teens were arrested for making terroristic threats after a joint Marshfield Police and Marshfield School District investigation showed they had written such threats in the bathroom at Marshfield High School.

Police said Monday, there would be additional officers at Marshfield High School in the coming days after a bomb threat.

Charges for the teen girls have been forwarded to Wood County District Attorney for prosecution.

