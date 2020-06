The Marshfield Police Department is asking the public to keep an eye out for 32-year-old Zachary Vasa.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, Vasa was last seen at a residence in Marshfield on June 13.

He is 5'6" and weighs 135 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Family and friends of Vasa say they have been unable to contact him which is unusual.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marshfield Police Department at 715-387-4394.