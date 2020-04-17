Marshfield PD to distribute situational decals to give first responders heads up

The Marshfield Police Department has created and will distribute window decals to families with conditions first responder need to be aware of.

“These will give first responders some situational awareness to the occupant’s specific disorder or disability.”

The decals address four conditions: autism, mental and physical disabilities, hearing disabilities and Alzheimer’s and dementia.

In a Facebook post Friday, the department stated anyone in Marshfield can send them a private message on through their Facebook page with their name, address and desired decal and they’ll make it to you free of charge.

