Your Town: Marshfield Municipal Airport only drone testing site in region

The Marshfield Municipal Airport is one of 10 drone testing sites in Wisconsin. The program is now in its fourth year, and airport officials don't think it's going away any time soon.

"We haven't even touched the tip of the iceberg yet what drones can be used for, and I'm seeing a lot of professional uses come in for engineering services, emergency management," Jeff Gaier with the Marshfield Municipal Airport explained. "I'm seeing agricultural uses where they are actually measuring fields using drones or using them as crop sprayers."

Last year, 84 drone licensing exams were taken, and 150 overall aviation exams. This year so far, Gaier has given out 27 drone exams.