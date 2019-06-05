Marshfield Motor Speedway honors fan who died in car wreck

There's three things Bev Aschbrenner loved: her husband, her son, and Marshfield Motor Speedway.

Bev was a superfan of Marshfield Motor Speedway. She was beloved by the drivers and other personnel at the speedway and was best known for bringing treats and surprises to the drivers and other fans. Eventually giving her a rap of "the greatest race fan central Wisconsin has ever seen".

The speedway community was rocked when Bev died in a car accident three years ago June 6th. It's the reason why every year in June the speedway holds the Bev Aschbrenner Memorial Race.

Bev's third annual memorial race takes place this Saturday.

It includes race with Tundra Super Late Models, Midwest Compact Series , and Bandits and Cruisers.

Tickets for the race cost $15 for adults, $10 for kids 9-14 years old. Kids 8 and younger get in free.

You can learn more at www.marshfieldspeedway.com.