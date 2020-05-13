Marshfield Medical Center-Minocqua to open in July

The Marshfield Medical Center-Minocqua is scheduled to open by the first week of July.

“We’re excited to move closer to bringing the community a new, state-of-the-art hospital that will expand on the high-quality health care we’ve provided in Minocqua for the past three decades,” stated David Olejniczak, the hospital’s chief administrative officer.

Marshfield Medical Center-Minocqua will be attached to the current Marshfield Clinic Minocqua Center.

According to a news release, the facility will be designed to accommodate the latest technological advances in health care and will feature:

• Private inpatient rooms

• Full surgical suite with operating rooms and procedure rooms including:

o DaVinci surgical robot that allows for precise imaging and placement, leading to smaller incisions and faster recovery times.

o Birthing center with private rooms for labor and delivery and a dedicated C-section room for planned and urgent deliveries.

• Emergency department, imaging and lab services, pharmacy, physical and occupational therapy, and more.

A spokesman for Marshfield Clinic Health System said they were forced to delay the facility's opening due to COVID-19 and its impact on staffing and PPE supplies.

