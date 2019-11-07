Marshfield man who threw away puppies, ordered to pay $5,000

The Marshfield man, who pleaded no contest to intentionally abandoning an animal, was ordered to pay more than $5,000 in restitution Thursday.

Court records show Robert Wild will need to pay $5,018.95 to the Marshfield Area Pet Shelter, which took the nine puppies after they were found in a trash bin.

Marshfield Police say they got a call Feb. 28, reporting the sound of kittens coming from a garbage can outside a home on the 800 block of East 4th Street.

When they arrived, they found nine newborn puppies inside. Police say they took the puppies to the Marshfield Area Pet Shelter.

Officers arrested Robert Wild, who lived at that address.

The shelter named the puppies: Fontina, Feta, Swiss, Gouda, Brie, Cheddar, Colby, Blue, and Muenster. All have now been adopted.