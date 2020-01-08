Marshfield HS students to be charged with Dec. 9 bomb threat

Wood County prosecutors have filed criminal charges against two girls accused of writing bomb threats in bathroom stalls at Marshfield High School.

Alyssa Portz and Simone Rootellis, both 17, are expected to be formally charged with terrorist threats on Feb. 10.

A staff member reported a bomb threat scrawled on a bathroom stall around noon on Dec. 9. Upon investigation, multiple threats were found in other bathrooms, accompanied with a date—December 18. The discovery kicked off a review of video surveillance in the school, trying to pinpoint when the threats were written.

According to court documents, Portz said she reported the writings to the assistant principal to attempt to throw them off the case. She said she believed that if she reported it, they would not think she was involved. The criminal complaint states, Rootellis initially denied involvement, but later said it was done as a joke.

