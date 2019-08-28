Marshfield Furniture Store celebrates 75 years of service

Marshfield Furniture is celebrating 75 years of service to the community and beyond.

Wednesday, employees and family members gathered for the celebration. Chairman and CEO Bill Mork has been with the company for 50 years. He said he's proud of the business' ability to adapt to the times and that everything they sell is Wisconsin-made.

"You know you've got the Wisconsin workforce, good workers, we're proud. I'm proud to tell people we're an American-made product frankly made by cheeseheads," said Mork.

Marshfield Furniture makes upholstered products like chairs, couches, and ottomans. Mork said their products are sold at retailers across the U.S.