Marshfield Culture Fair 2020

Cultures from all around the world will unite in one space for the annual Marshfield Cultural Fair.

At this free evet community members can eat, dance, craft and educate themselves about more than 15 different cultures all found in the area. From French to Bulgarian to German, Marshfield looks to increase awareness and understanding of the diverse ethnic diversity.

Throughout the day, ethnic dances can be found on the main stage, while food vendors will provide ethnic food.

Marshfield High School Spanish students will also be highlighted in the feature room this year, presenting research from many Spanish Speaking countries around the world.

The Culture fair will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the UW-Stevens Point at Wausau Campus.

The event is free.