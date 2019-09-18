Marshfield Clinic to add hospital in Wausau, will open in 2021

Marshfield Clinic Health System is adding a hospital in Wausau. The hospital will be attached to the existing clinic at 2727 Plaza Drive. The hospital is expected to open for patient care in March 2021.

“We’ve served the Wausau community for decades, and we are thrilled with the opportunity to enhance the level of care we can provide locally. Our patients, families and all communities that rely on our presence in Wausau deserve state-of-the-art facilities, and care that revolves around their needs,” stated Dr. Susan Turney, Marshfield Clinic Health System CEO. “That’s what we will bring to Wausau with our integrated campus, staffed by our physicians who have long served the area.”

The expansion will break ground in the next few weeks.