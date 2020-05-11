Marshfield Clinic resumes non-urgent procedures at Marshfield, Eau Claire hospitals

Marshfield Clinic Health System announced Monday non-urgent surgeries have resumed at the Marshfield and Eau Claire hospitals.

According to a news release, it anticipates increasing the number of procedures at its hospitals in Rice Lake, Ladysmith, Beaver Dam and Neillsville, and the System’s outpatient surgery centers in Minocqua and Wausau over the next several weeks.

“Six weeks ago, the Health System made the thoughtful decision to protect our patients, providers and staff to address the COVID-19 crisis by pausing non-urgent procedures that would not cause harm to our patients, and shift our care delivery focus from face-to-face patent contact to telehealth,” stated Dr. Susan Turney, CEO Marshfield Clinic Health System. “Now, and in carefully following CDC, CMS and state of Wisconsin guidelines and a review of local COVID-19 cases, we are executing a phased approach to perform additional procedures while concurrently continuing to plan for COVID-19.”

“Currently in our service area there is not a high prevalence of COVID-19, and we are well positioned to provide safe care to our patients whose needs were deferred. Our plan is to continue expanding services so patients can get the care they deserve, while maintaining the ability to dial back services efficiently and effectively if we experience an increase in COVID-19 patients,” added Turney.

Marshfield Clinic Health System staff is re-contacting patients who had procedures postponed to get their procedures rescheduled.

