Marshfield Clinic nurse calls switch to oncology 'natural fit'

It's never too late to go back to school, right? After spending years in acute care, nurse practitioner Laura Lauer felt compelled to switch gears.

Laura Lauer works at Marshfield Clinic (WSAW PHOTO)

She knew she wanted to bring some of her knowledge about research and clinical trials to a new audience. So she went back to class, and found a home in oncology at Marshfield Clinic. She says it was a natural fit.

"I quickly embraced that population of people. I really enjoyed working with them. They really participated in their care. They were really open to treatments and education that we gave them. IT made me feel really satisfied as a nurse,” Lauer explained.

For years, she helped run the Aim for a Cure Archery fundraiser for cancer research in Stevens Point.

She works at both the Stevens Pont and Weston Marshfield Clinic locations.

