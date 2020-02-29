Marshfield Clinic marks Rare Disease Day

Not only is Saturday Leap Day, it's Rare Disease Day, a national effort bringing awareness to the mystery behind some illnesses.

Scientists at Marshfield Clinic study what causes some of the world's most puzzling sicknesses. While diseases like sickle-cell anemia and cystic fibrosis can be rare at an individual level, you might know someone who has one of those.

"We want people to be aware of them, not only so that they can get better care, individualized care, but also to help us understand what causes conditions, and allows us to focus on those diseases so we can make those next breakthroughs," said Scott Hebbring, a research scientist.

"So many things affect our risk for certain diseases, which could include occupation, our lifestyle, our culture, our genetics," he said.

Doctors at Marshfield Clinic are marking the day by painting their hands different colors to spread awareness about different diseases.