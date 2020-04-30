Marshfield Clinic joins group to protect healthcare workers from COVID-19

Marshfield Clinic is joining a research program with frontline healthcare workers to work to find therapies to keep those people from getting infected with COVID-19.

An exterior shot of on the Marshfield Clinic campus in Marshfield. (WSAW Photo 2/27/20)

Marshfield Clinic is one of just 40 centers nationwide, and the only one in the state to participate in the 'HERO' Registry. ‘HERO’ is short for Healthcare Worker Exposure Response and Outcomes.

What they're looking for is anyone working in the healthcare field. That can include nurses, pharmacists, physicians and even food service workers. They would participate, at no cost, in clinical trials to prevent frontline employees from getting covid-19.

The first trial is with hydroxychloroquine.

DR. ROBERT HAWS, MD/PRINCIPAL INVESTIGATOR, MARSHFIELD CLINIC RESEARCH- "We want individuals, whether they work for Marshfield Clinic or any other institution, said Dr. Robert Haws, Principal Investigator for Marshfield Clinic Research Institute. “If they even work in a home-setting where they're healthcare providers we want them to be a part of this. This is an inclusive effort to include individuals all across Wisconsin to be part of this effort to find ways to protect healthcare workers."

The ‘HERO’ registry has a goal of 50,000 healthcare workers from across the nation, with Marshfield Clinic hoping to recruit 2,000-4,000 here in Wisconsin.

Dr. Haws wants to make clear that people who take part will continue to wear personal protective equipment. This is not a substitute.