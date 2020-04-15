Marshfield Clinic doctors, patients getting used to telehealth

Telehealth is keeping patients and medical professionals connected in central Wisconsin, and it seems that it is becoming the new normal.

"I've been impressed that a lot of it is not too different than what we are doing in the office," Marshfield Clinic physician Dr. Karen Schulman said.

Telehealth is not only able to give medical staff an accurate diagnosis but also keeps everyone safe.

"I think it's mutually beneficial, It's keeping the patients at home where they're safer. It's also keeping our staff safer by not having access to so many bodies in the building," Dr. Schulman added.

It seems that telehealth will not be a passing fad.

"I anticipate that people for a long time are going to be interested in not coming to a healthcare facility if they can avoid it," Dr. Schulman explained.

The feedback is showing the best-case scenario for hospitals seeing as this could be something that people could be using for the foreseeable future.

"I think we're in for the long haul of social distancing and trying to offer patients a safe approach. I do think that a lot of people will be interested in doing routine follow-ups things that don't require a physical exam via telehealth and phone calls. Right now we're making it work," Dr. Schulman said.

It has also been key in reaching more rural communities.

"It can be overwhelming sometimes, to be able to access healthcare close to home. With telehealth, we're making it even more accessible and it has been super important and helpful to them," Dr. Schulman added.