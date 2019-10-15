Marshfield Clinic buying St. Clare's Hospital, won't build new Wausau hospital

A spokesman for Marshfield Clinic has announced Marshfield Clinic will buy Ascension St. Clare’s Hospital, The Diagnostic & Treatment Center, and Flambeau Hospital.

“This decision was made with the best interests of our patients, communities and associates in mind in the context of the rapidly evolving healthcare landscape in Wisconsin and nationally,” stated Bernie Sherry, Senior Vice President, Ascension, and Ministry Market Executive, Ascension Wisconsin. “We will continue to keep patients and families top of mind as discussions continue.”

“Our goal has long been to create an integrated medical campus in Wausau that will allow us to provide the highest quality care close to home for our patients, families and communities,” Marshfield Clinic Health System CEO Dr. Susan Turney stated. “With the opportunity to acquire St. Clare’s, we would be able to bring this integrated model to Wausau more quickly than anticipated, and we would not move forward with previously announced plans to build a new hospital.”

A news release states:

Ascension Wisconsin and Marshfield Clinic Health System have entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding for the sale of substantially all assets and related operations of Ascension St. Clare’s Hospital in Weston, and Ascension Wisconsin’s interest in The Diagnostic & Treatment Center in Weston and Flambeau Hospital in Park Falls, to Marshfield Clinic Health System.

The two healthcare organizations anticipate completing the transaction in spring 2020.