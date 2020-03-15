Marshfield Clinic asking for public's help in finding childcare for medical providers

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - As the COVID-19 pandemic closes schools and other childcare facilities, Marshfield Clinic is asking the public for help in finding childcare for doctors, nurses and other patient-seeing employees.
If you are able to assist with childcare during this time, you are asked to email childcare@marshfieldclinic.org.
You are asked to include the following:
• Name
• Age
• City of residence
• Days and time of availability
• What age groups are you willing to provide care for (infants, toddlers, teens)
• Any special qualifications (e.g. CPR, formal training, etc.)
• Do you have transportation and how far are you willing to travel to provide child care
• Anything else you think may be relevant.