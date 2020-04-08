Marshfield Clinic to temporarily furlough staff

Marshfield Clinic Health System announced Wednesday they will temporarily furlough staff who are not currently involved in the preparation for the anticipated surge of COVID-19 cases.

A statement from Marshfield Clinic explains they’ve rescheduled non-emergency medical appointments and procedures and either closed or changed the hours of operation at their medical centers. Those changes have resulted in a drop in the number of patients being seen, leading to staff furloughs. They have also reduced the wages for executives, management and physicians, and advanced practice clinicians.

In the statement, the company said, “We understand the fear and stress all of us are feeling during this pandemic. But we are and will be strong for our patients with and without this virus. When the virus passes, we will open our doors to all of our patients and resume the care they rightfully expect and deserve.

They also stated they are still treating non-COVID-19 patients. Their cancer centers and hospital emergency rooms are still open.

Furloughed staff will be recalled if patient volumes increase or situations change.

