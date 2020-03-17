Marshfield Clinic Health System to distribute $400K to stop spread of COVID-19

A fund with more than $400,000 has been established by Marshfield Clinic and Security Health Plan to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The purpose of the COVID-19 Community Support Fund is to provide financial resources quickly and easily to local community organizations who can help “flatten the curve” by addressing local needs and issues associated with coronavirus.

According to a news release, the Community Support Fund will distribute up to $400,000 to initiate or sustain efforts focused on addressing community needs associated with food insecurity, childcare, elder care, emergency transportation or other challenges due to the statewide public health emergency.

Eligible organizations include 501(c) non-profits, local government agencies, public health departments and school districts. Non-501c organizations may partner with another 501c to apply for funding.

“This rapid response funding is just one way we are trying to help support our communities and community organization address local needs associated with COVID-19, such as social distancing measures, assuring continued access to needed basic services and so forth,” stated Jay Shrader, vice president of Marshfield Clinic Health System’s Center for Community Health Advancement.

Slowing the spread of coronavirus is key in reducing the number of ill individuals who may need medical care in the office or hospital.

