All clear given after precautionary evacuation at Marshfield Clinic

Marshfield Clinic has been given the all-clear after a short evacuation Monday afternoon.

A clinic spokesperson said there was an incident in one of the lab facilities at the Marshfield campus involving a potential chemical concern. An employee triggered a precautionary evacuation of the lab. The Marshfield Fire Department responded shortly before 2 p.m and lifted the evacuation less than an hour later.

The incident was contained to one lab on the medical campus in a non patient seeing area.